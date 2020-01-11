Save big on ZIONOR snow and ski goggles from just $10 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ZIONOR Official Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its products from $10 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the X4 Ski Snowboard Snow Goggles for $25.99. Down from its $50 going rate, this is nearly 50% in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring a dual-layer construction and magnetic build, you can easily swap between lenses with these snow goggles. Plus, with an anti-fog design, you’ll be able to see out of these goggles in any weather condition. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Use a portion of your savings toward this replacement lens that snaps right into place thanks to the magnetic design. It’s around $22 at Amazon, and gives you a backup should something happen to your primary.

However, if you’d rather protect the lens that ships with the goggles, this $10 protective case gets the job done. It can hook to the side of your bag, and the rigid construction means it’ll keep the contents safe from banging around and getting damaged.

ZIONOR X4 Snow Goggles features:

Ski & snowboard goggles with unique anti-fogging treatment and 100% UV400 protection coating.

8 magnets hold the lens tight and easy to be replaced for different terrains and light conditions when skiing and snowboarding.

180+ degree panoramic view design for super clear vision and less visual interference. Optimized vent channels enhance air-flow and reduce fogging.

Ruggedized lens with ZIONOR special EDT (Enhanced Durability Tech) for better impact-resistance and protect skier and snowboarder.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!