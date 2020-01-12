Save up to 80% on Kindle eBooks + digital access to The Washington Post from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a wide selection of top-rated Kindle eBooks from $0.99. There are a variety of different genres in the sale, meaning that just about everyone will be able to find a new book to add to their digital collection. Each of today’s discounted eBooks will become a permanent addition to your collection and will be accessible on any device that can download the Kindle app. Most of the titles normally sell for $10 or so, with today’s sale dropping them to some of the best prices we’ve seen. Plus as the sale’s name suggests, most of these books carry high ratings. Many are even best-sellers as well. Shop the entire sale here to find the latest edition to your digital library. More below.

Also on sale today in Amazon’s Gold Box, you can enjoy an eight-week subscription to The Washington Post for $0.99. Typically this service would run you $5 per month, with today’s offer saving you $10 overall.

Whether you’re looking to try out The Washington Post for the first time, or are looking to make the switch from a physical subscription, this is a notable discount. Just as a reminder, after the subscription ends you’ll automatically be charged $4.99 per month unless you cancel. Over 1,900 readers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Secrets in Death synopsis:

The chic Manhattan nightspot Du Vin is not the kind of place Eve Dallas would usually patronize, and it’s not the kind of bar where a lot of blood gets spilled. But that’s exactly what happens one cold February evening.

