Allen Edmonds Boost Sale takes up to $100 off styles for winter

- Jan. 13th 2020 1:00 pm ET

Allen Edmonds Boots Sale offers up to $100 off select styles that are great for winter weather. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Elevate any look with the Mantauk Plain-toe Chukka Boots that are on sale for $120, which is down from its original rate of $325. This style will look great with jeans or khakis alike. These boots are cushioned for comfort and have a rigid outsole for added traction. However, if you’re looking for a more dressy option, the Liverpool Chelsea Boots are a great style that’s on sale for $395 and originally was priced at $495. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Allen Edmonds include:

