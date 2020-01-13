Amazon grocery sale from $7.50: bubly, Gatorade, Quaker oatmeal, chips, more

- Jan. 13th 2020 11:13 am ET

from $7.50
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off groceries for the new year. With prices starting from under $7.50, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at about a page and half of notable products with solid ratings on just about everything. From Gatorade sports drinks and bubly sparkling water to veggie chips, mixed nuts and other delicious snacks, this is a great time to stock up for months to come. There is also some protein-infused instant oatmeal to power your new 2020 workout plans and more. Jump below the fold for our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Be sure to check out this deal on the 42-piece Rubbermaid food storage set to keep your snacks airtight on the road. And if you’re looking to grab some protein powder for the new year along with today’s groceries items, today’s Gold Box is also offering up to 30% off highly-rated supplements from under $10.

bubly Sparkling Water Sampler:

  • Includes 18 (12 ounces) cans of bubbly sparkling water: 3 cans each of Strawberry & Cherry, 2 cans each of Mango, Lime, Cranberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, and Peach
  • Refreshing, crisp bubbly sparkling water with great tasting, natural flavors
  • No calories. No sweeteners. All smiles
  • Each flavor comes with a different smile and greeting to match its unique personality

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

from $7.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
bubly

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard