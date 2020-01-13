Amazon grocery sale from $7.50: bubly, Gatorade, Quaker oatmeal, chips, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off groceries for the new year. With prices starting from under $7.50, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at about a page and half of notable products with solid ratings on just about everything. From Gatorade sports drinks and bubly sparkling water to veggie chips, mixed nuts and other delicious snacks, this is a great time to stock up for months to come. There is also some protein-infused instant oatmeal to power your new 2020 workout plans and more. Jump below the fold for our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Be sure to check out this deal on the 42-piece Rubbermaid food storage set to keep your snacks airtight on the road. And if you’re looking to grab some protein powder for the new year along with today’s groceries items, today’s Gold Box is also offering up to 30% off highly-rated supplements from under $10.

bubly Sparkling Water Sampler:

Includes 18 (12 ounces) cans of bubbly sparkling water: 3 cans each of Strawberry & Cherry, 2 cans each of Mango, Lime, Cranberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, and Peach

Refreshing, crisp bubbly sparkling water with great tasting, natural flavors

No calories. No sweeteners. All smiles

Each flavor comes with a different smile and greeting to match its unique personality

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!