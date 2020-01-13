New and returning members can score a year of Audible for $99.50 ($50 off)

Audible is currently offering new and returning users a year of membership for $99.50. For comparison, normally a year of membership will run you around $150. Note: This promotion is valid for new Audible members or those who have not had a paid membership in the past 30 days. If you’re not quite sure what Audible is, it’ll allow you to easily listen to books instead of having to read them. Many of us lead busy lives, so listening to an audiobook while in the car, at the airport, or on a plane might be the best way to consume your favorite type of media. Audible is even supported on Alexa devices, as well as iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac for an all-around great experience. This yearly membership will score you 12 audiobook credits up front, and two Audible originals each month. The credits are good for any audiobook on Audible’s website and will become a permanent addition to your library, even when the membership ends. Want to learn more about Audible? Check out our guide which lays it all out for you.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about the Audible Challenge 2020. It’ll give you a $20 Amazon credit for finishing three books that are at least 3-hours each. Best part? You have until March to complete it.

If you’re more of a reader than a listener, be sure to check out the Amazon Kindle. You can currently find them from $60 right now, which brings them back to holiday pricing.

Terms and Conditions:

Offer available from January 13, 2020 at 12:00AM PT to January 31, 2020 at 11:59AM PT. This offer is not available to existing Audible members or customers who have been paid Audible members in the past 30 days. Offer applies only to an Audible annual membership sold by Audible.com. For the first year of your Audible membership, you will be charged the discounted price of $99.50. After your first year, your Audible membership will continue until cancelled at the then current full price (currently $149.50/yr) with your designated credit card or another available card on file. Cancel anytime by visiting the Account Details page. Offer is limited to one per customer and account and may not be combined with other offers. This offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. Audible reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer any time. If you violate any of these terms, this offer will be invalid.

Image credit: Audible

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!