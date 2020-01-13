Aukey’s 8-Outlet 1200J Surge Protector has 2 USB ports from $15 (Save 50%)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 8-Outlet 1200J Surge Protector with USB ports for $14.99 Prime shipped in white when code QPBRCGTA has been applied at checkout. Or score the black variant for $0.50 more with the same code. Down from $30, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and is $9 under the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked prior. Rocking eight outlets, this power strip is well-equipped to handle all of the charging needs at a desk, home theater, and elsewhere in your home. Paired with 1200J of surge protection, it can guard your gear from power influxes or other lightning storm-related issues. Plus, dual 2.4A USB ports keep your smartphone and other accessories refueled. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Alternatively, consider picking up one of GE’s Six-Outlet Wall Tap for $5. This streamlined option cuts down on the bulk and is perfect for installing in the kitchen, behind a nightstand or anywhere else you could use some extra outlets. You’ll ditch the added surge resistance, but it’s a notable option for simplifying your charging setup.

Need to add a battery backup into the mix alongside the surge protection? This morning’s CyberPower Gold Box is still live at Amazon right now, and has plenty of options for expanding your power-related needs. Shop our coverage of the sale right here.

Aukey 8-Outlet 1200J Surge Protector features:

The AUKEY PA-D02 Surge Protector provides 8 AC outlets and 2 USB ports. Integrated surge protection protects connected equipment from damaging electrical surges and spikes by both absorbing excess energy and safely redirecting excess energy to the electrical ground of your wiring system. 8 AC outlets and 2 USB ports deliver power and charging to a whole host of electrical and electronic devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!