Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Banana Republic, Eastbay, Yankee Candle, more

Activewear |
- Eastbay takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping: Nike, adidas, ASICS, more
- Score Oakley, Ray-Ban, more extra 20% off during Steep & Cheap’s Sunglass Sale
- Eddie Bauer offers an extra 50% off with promo code ALPINE50 at checkout
- Hautelook offers new styles from Nike, Brooks, ASICS, more up to 60% off
- Foot Locker takes 20% off no minimum with code SAVEON20 at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- Banana Republic offers up to 40% off sitewide + extra 60% off all clearance
- Lands’ End Flash Sale takes 40% off all orders with this promo code
- Allen Edmonds Boot Sale takes up to $100 off styles for winter
- Target has two beauty boxes for January at just $7 shipped: Olay, Burt’s Bees, more
- Old Navy has women’s pants for just $15 and 30% off your order, today only
Home Goods and more |
- Yankee Candle’s Semi-Annual Event takes up to 75% off candles, wax warmers, more
- Lock-in a deal on this 42-piece Rubbermaid Food Storage Set at $20 (Reg. $32+)
- Woot’s Porter-Cable tool sale starts at $55: Drill kits, multi-tools, more
- Husky’s 65-Pc. Mechanic’s Tool Set is down to just $25 at Home Depot
- Ozark’s steel yard wagon sees notable off-season deal: $40 shipped (Reg. $54)
