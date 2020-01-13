So long, ink! Brother’s AirPrint AiO Wireless Laser is $104, more from $60

Amazon is offering the Brother All-in-One Wireless AirPrint Laser Printer (DCPL2550DW) for $103.99 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate at Amazon, a $26 savings compared to Best Buy’s sale price, and is among some of the best Amazon offers we have tracked. With print speeds topping out at an impressive 36 pages per minute, this is an excellent solution for offices or homes that would like to kick ink to the curb. Built-in support for AirPrint embraces the future with dead-simple iOS and macOS integration that doesn’t require special apps or drivers. Once a job has been sent to the printer, the first page can be churned out in less than 2 seconds. Scanning and copying functionality further expand this all-in-one’s capabilities. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more printers on sale from $60.

More printers on sale at Amazon:

Oh, and ICYMI, one of Amazon’s Gold Boxes includes notable discounts on CyberPower gear. Pricing starts at $9 and uninterruptible power supplies are included, helping protect and keep your new printer online even when the power goes out.

Brother Laser Printer (DCPL2550DW) features:

ENGINEERED FOR PRODUCTIVITY A 50 sheet automatic document feeder saves you time with multiple page copy and scan features. A built in Ethernet network interface allows for sharing with multiple users on your network or connect locally to a single computer via its USB interface

EXCEPTIONAL SUPPORT Free at your side support, online or via phone or live chat, for the life of your digital multi function copier;Mobile Device Compatibility: AirPrint, Google Cloud Print 2.0, Brother iPrint & Scan, Mopria, Cortado Workplace, Wi Fi Direct

