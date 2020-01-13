How about FREE Chick-Fil-A? Follow these instructions to score no-cost nuggets

Chick-Fil-A is currently offering its CFA One members (free to sign up) a FREE 8-count Chicken Nugget or Kale Crunch Salad when you open the app today. That’s right, just open the app (iOS / Android) to redeem this deliciously free treat. There’s a limit of one per account, so keep that in mind. Chick-Fil-A One is a great way to save money when visiting your local chicken establishment. I’ve been a member for many years and always enjoy the free food and rewards that it brings. Find the nearest Chick-fil-A here.

Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today. In 1995, a renegade cow, paintbrush in mouth, painted the three words “EAT MOR CHIKIN” on a Texas billboard. From that day forward, the burger-eating landscape was forever changed. These fearless cows, acting in enlightened self-interest, realized that when people eat chicken, they don’t eat beef. Today, the cows’ herds have increased and their message reaches millions – through television, radio, online, and on the occasional water tower. Needless to say, we fully endorse and appreciate the monumental efforts made by our most beloved bovine friends.