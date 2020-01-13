First Alert’s motion sensing light socket is down to $13 (Reg. $17+)

- Jan. 13th 2020 5:15 pm ET

Amazon is offering the First Alert Motion Sensing Light Socket for $13.12 Prime shipped. Down from its over $17 regular rate, this is the lowest we’ve tracked since 2018. If you’re wanting to add motion sensing to any light socket, this is a great way to do it. You’ll just screw this into a light socket and then insert the bulb into this. It offers 360-degree motion detection within a 12-foot radius. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the First Alert namesake to save some cash. This dual motion sensing light socket is $10 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t sport quite as sleek as a design, it does give you the ability to command two bulbs.

Now, those on a tighter budget will want to check out the GE Socket Adapter. It includes a pull chain to turn on or off the light, and it even has a plug on the side for powering other products.

First Alert Motion Sensing Light Socket features:

  • Hands-free Light Automatically Turns Light On When Entering & Off After Exiting The Room
  • Designed for indoor use only and offers 360-degree motion detection within a 12 ft radius
  • Works with incandescent bulbs up to 100 watts and compact fluorescent bulbs up to 50 watts
  • Screws into any existing indoor light socket

