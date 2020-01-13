Find Sperry, Cole Haan, Sorel, more up to 55% off during Hautellok’s Flash Sale

Hautelook’s Men’s Waterproof Shoes Event takes up to 55% off top brands including Sperry, Cole Haan, Sorel, Merrell, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The most notable deal from this event is the men’s Cole Haan Zerogrand Hiker II Boots that are on sale for $142 and originally were priced at $300. This style is very trendy for this season and great for winter weather. It has a rubber outsole to promote traction too, in case you run into rain or snow. Better yet, they’re also waterproof and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort throughout the day. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide today.

Our top picks for men include:

