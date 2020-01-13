Score a 35% discount on HP’s 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor at $231, more

Amazon is currently offering the HP 27-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor for $230.92 shipped. Having dropped from $350, today’s offer is a new all-time low and the very first time we’ve seen this model on sale. Sporting a 27-inch 1440p panel armed with a 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor offers a noteworthy experience whether you’re looking to get work done throughout the day or dive into your favorite game at night. AMD Freesync helps with the latter, and the same gaming focus carries into this monitor’s design. Inputs enter in the form of HDMI and DisplayPort. Having just been released last fall, reviews are still coming in. Fret not though, as HP monitors are highly-rated overall. More below.

Another monitor on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the LG 27UD68-W 27-inch 4K Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Down from $360, today’s offer saves you 18% and matches the Amazon all-time low. This monitor rocks a 4K panel and is supplemented by dual HDMI ports alongside an DisplayPort input. If the lead deal’s gaming emphasis isn’t right for your setup, this may be a better option for workstations. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over over 180 customers.

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, grabbing an extra HDMI cable is always a great idea. Or if you’d like to ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook, score this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable instead.

HP 27-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor features:

This display has all the essentials for faster action. Enjoy smooth, stutter-free visuals that respond as fast as you do thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate[1] and AMD® FreeSync™[2] technology, while the Quad HD[3] screen delivers all your entertainment with captivating definition and ultra-sharp details.

