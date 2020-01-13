Lands’ End Flash Sale takes 40% off all orders with this promo code

For a limited time only, Lands’ End takes 40% off all orders with promo code SNOWFALL at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Packable 800 Down Jacket is on sale for $102 and originally was priced at $170. Its packable design is a wonderful option for traveling and storing away when winter is over. This style can also easily be dressed up or down and its lightweight material makes it great to layer. You can choose from over eight color options and it’s water-resistant, which makes it nice for winter weather outings. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Lands’ End customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

