LEGO’s new Technic Porsche 911 RSR gets first price cut to $124, more from $2

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR Race Car kit for $124.27 shipped. Usually selling for $150, today’s price cut is the very first time we’ve seen it on sale and subsequently a new all-time low. This 1,500-piece kit stacks up to over 19-inches long and brings the Porsche 911 RSR into your collection complete with authentic details. Alongside a working differential, independent suspension, under the hood there’s a functioning six-cylinder boxer engine with moving pistons. LEGO takes it up a notch by also including an accessible cockpit featuring a radar screen as well as a track map of the Laguna Seca circuit. Head below for more LEGO deals from $2.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR features:

Celebrate an icon of engineering excellence with the LEGO Technic 42096 Porsche 911 RSR. Developed in partnership with Porsche, this authentic replica captures the vehicle’s powerful appearance with its sharp contours and aerodynamic detailing, including a rear wing with ‘swan neck’ mounts, extended rear diffuser and specially designed side mirrors.

