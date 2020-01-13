Stock up on Method Gel Hand Soap at Amazon: 6-pack from $12 (Reg. $18+)

Amazon is now offering a 6-pack of Method Gel Hand Soap in Pink Grapefruit for $12.54. Opting for Subscribe & Save on the listing page will knock your total down to $11.91. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. We don’t see deals on the Method Hand Soap very often so be sure to stock up while the price is right. Regularly $18 or more, this is the lowest price we have tracked on this scent in about a year and the lowest total we can find. This “naturally derived” hand soap is paraben-free and comes in biodegradable, 100% recycled containers. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if you aren’t a fan of Method or just would rather not spend that much on hand soap, consider the Amazon Brand Solimo option. This 56-fluid ounce container can be used to refill your dispenser several times and goes for under $6 Prime shipped. You’ll find it available in three scents: Milk and Honey, Mango and Coconut, and Light Moisturizing Antibacterial. All of which carry 4+ star ratings.

For more household essentials, swing by our Home Goods Guide for deep deals on kitchenware, tools, food storage sets, and more. Amazon is also offering up to 30% off a selection of grocery essentials today with deals starting from just $7.50.

Method Gel Hand Soap:

Contains (6) 12 ounce bottles of liquid hand soap

Naturally derived gel hand wash.

Paraben free and biodegradable.

100% recycled and recyclable plastic bottle.

Leaves hands soft, clean and sublimely scented.

