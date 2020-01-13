Save 20% on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Smart 802.11ac Router discount to $64, more

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router (R6700) for $63.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Good for a 20% discount from the usual $80 going rate, today’s comes within $2 of the Amazon low. Featuring up to 1500-square feet of coverage, NETGEAR’s 802.11ac router can dish out a maximum of 1750 Mb/s speeds. So while it’s not the latest and greatest in terms of home networking, it’s a perfect budget-conscious way to upgrade your parents’ home Wi-Fi. This model also comes equipped with four Gigabit Ethernet ports, parental control features, and three amplified antennas. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Are the included four Gigabit Ethernet ports not enough? Right now Amazon is also discounting TP-Link’s 8-Port Unmanaged Switch to $19.99 Prime shipped. Down from $28, today’s offer saves you nearly 30% and marks a new all-time low. With eight Ethernet ports in tow, this switch brings network monitoring and diagnostics to your setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,200 customers.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Smart Wi-Fi Router delivers extreme Wi-Fi speed for gaming up to 1750Mbps. The Dual Core 1GHz processor boosts wireless & wired performance. High-powered amplifiers and external antennas increase range for whole-home mobility, while Beamforming+ boosts speed for mobile devices, up to 100% faster.

