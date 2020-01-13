Ozark’s steel yard wagon sees notable off-season deal: $40 shipped (Reg. $54)

Walmart is now offering the Ozark Trail Folding Wagon with Telescoping Handle for $39.88 shipped. Regularly up to $54 at Walmart, this model starts at over $46 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now $5 below our previous mention. While it might not be time to get out and take care of the gardens right now, you can score an off-season discount and be ready for the spring with today’s offer. Features include a foldable design for easy storage, 7-inch PVC wheels, an organizer wrap that doubles as a carrying bag, and an ergonomic telescoping handle so you can lug it around the yard without bending over. A “durable” steel folding frame and a removable, padded bed liner round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Today’s deal makes this one of the most affordable garden carts out there, especially with solid reviews. This basic Suncast Lawn Cart, for example, goes for over $50 at Amazon. But while you’re preparing for garden season, you might want to consider scoring a fresh new trowel. The Fiskars Ergo Trowel carries great ratings and can be yours for under $8 Prime shipped. The ergonomic handle and lifetime warranty are worth noting as well.

Speaking of taking care of things around the house, we have plenty of deals on tools including mechanic’s sets, drill kits, and much more right here.

Ozark Trail Folding Wagon:

This Ozark Trail Multipurpose Folding Red Wagon is perfect for hauling all your essentials around the campsite. Built with a durable steel frame and double layer fabric, it can handle up to 225 lbs. You can easily guide your load with an ergonomic handle that telescopes to where you need it. And when the job’s done, the whole wagon folds down to a compact size and into a travel sleeve. It’ll fit into your car trunk with plenty of room to spare.

