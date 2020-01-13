Google’s Pixel 3 XL returns to near holiday pricing at Amazon, now $451.50

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $451.45 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $899 and Best Buy now has it at $800 when you activate it today. This is around $2 above our last mention during Cyber Monday sales and is the best available. The Pixel 3 XL sports a near edge-to-edge design and one of the best smartphone cameras around. The 6.3-inch display is perfect for viewing movies or watching YouTube, and the stereo speakers are designed to give music an extra boost. As an unlocked device, this smartphone is built to work on just about every service carrier. Note: Amazon is currently running low on stock, though you can still place an order to secure the discounted rate. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Prefer the latest and greatest? Sprint customers can lock in the Pixel 4 at $15 per month, which is a 50% savings over paying regular price.

But, should you opt for the Pixel 3 XL, be sure to keep it safe by grabbing this budget-friendly case that still lets you see through the beautiful device that Google made.

Google Pixel 3 features:

Stay in touch with family and friends with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory keep Android applications running efficiently, and the 8-megapixel, wide-angle front camera fits everyone in the selfie. This Google Pixel 3 smartphone has 128GB of storage to hold your photos and videos. Text and talk for hours with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory power its Android operating system, and 128GB of storage lets you download plenty of apps. Use Google Assistant to verbally control this pale pink Google Pixel 3 smartphone, which charges fast and wirelessly.

