Seagate’s 5TB portable HDD stores it all for $100 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon is offering the Seagate 5TB Expansion Portable Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Also at Newegg and B&H. Note: Amazon’s orders are delayed by 1-3 months, but purchasing now locks in the discounted rate. The other retailers have the drive in stock and ready to ship. Down from its $120 or so going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this specific model at Amazon. However, we did see 5TB drives fall to around $90 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, while this is the best available right now. With 5TB of storage, this drive is an easy buy for keeping your photos, videos, documents, and more backed up. Plus, it works with Time Machine to keep your Mac backed up with ease. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Step down to 1TB to save even more. Seagate’s 1TB Portable Hard Drive is just $46 shipped at Amazon right now. While it does provide 1/5 the storage space, this is a great alternative for those who are wanting to save the most while have a decent amount of storage with them at all times.

Need a more rugged drive? We spotted that G-Technology’s 5TB ArmorATD USB-C Hard Drive is currently at an Amazon low of $130 (28% off).

Seagate Expansion Portable HDD features:

5TB expansion black – the Seagate expansion portable drive is compact and perfect for on-the-go

Instantly add more storage space to your computer and take large files with you when you travel

Setup is simple and straightforward; simply connect a single USB cable and you are ready to go

The drive is powered from the USB cable, so there is no need for an external power supply

Plus, it is automatically recognized by the Windows operating system, so there is no software to install and nothing to configure

