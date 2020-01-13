Upgrade your crafting skills with a Silhouette Cameo 4 vinyl cutter, now $210

Today only, Woot is offering the Silhouette Cameo 4 at $209.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $300 at Amazon, this model has never gone for less than $230 there and this is the best we’ve tracked. Owning a Silhouette will bolster your craft-making abilities, giving you the tools to make your own stencils, vinyl designs, and more. Whether you’re wanting to make unique Christmas cards next year or start your own crafting business, this is the perfect tool for the job. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Now, the Silhouette doesn’t come with any tools outside of the required knives it needs to function. My wife recently got a similar model to today’s lead deal and these tools are crucial for any project she takes on. Silhouette’s official tool kit includes a weeding hook, scraper, ruler, microfiber, and more for just $14 Prime shipped.

Another must is this additional variety pack of mats. It’s $10 Prime shipped and offers a strong, standard, and light grip mat that’s comparable to Silhouette’s offerings.

Silhouette Cameo 4 features:

The Cameo 4 stands apart from previous models with the new dual motor system, which allows you to cut in two distinct ways. Carriage one provides the Cameo 4 with unparalleled speed. It is operated from a solenoid motor that gives makers smooth and intricate cuts. Cameo 4 can cut or sketch up to 3x faster than previous models without sacrificing accuracy. Carriage two is operated by an entirely different style of motor that allows for unprecedented power.

