Score Oakley, Ray-Ban, more extra 20% off during Steep & Cheap’s Sunglass Sale

- Jan. 13th 2020 3:59 pm ET

0

The Steep and Cheap Sunglass Sale offers an extra 20% off with promo code 20SHADES at checkout. You can find great deals on Oakley, Ray-Ban, RAEN, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. The Oakley Silver Sunglasses are on sale for $64, which is down from its original rate of $143. These sunglasses are nice for everyday activities, but also can easily be dressed up too. This style is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and they were designed for comfort with a lightweight, flexible frame. Plus, its tortoise-shell design is very fashionable and they feature 100% UV protection. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Oakley

Oakley

About the Author