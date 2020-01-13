Score Oakley, Ray-Ban, more extra 20% off during Steep & Cheap’s Sunglass Sale

The Steep and Cheap Sunglass Sale offers an extra 20% off with promo code 20SHADES at checkout. You can find great deals on Oakley, Ray-Ban, RAEN, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. The Oakley Silver Sunglasses are on sale for $64, which is down from its original rate of $143. These sunglasses are nice for everyday activities, but also can easily be dressed up too. This style is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and they were designed for comfort with a lightweight, flexible frame. Plus, its tortoise-shell design is very fashionable and they feature 100% UV protection. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!