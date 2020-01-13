Target has two beauty boxes for January at just $7 shipped: Olay, Burt’s Bees, more

Target has two new beauty boxes this January and each are priced at $7. Best of all, both boxes ship for free. The first box is called “In With the New” that features eight items including brands from Olay, No7, Crest, and more. However, the second box is called “Clean Up Your Beauty Routine” with nine products including Burt’s Bees, Mrs. Meyers, and Native. Both boxes are a great way to try out new products and nice for traveling. Head below to find what’s exactly inside each box.

Target’s Clean Up Your Beauty Routine Box features:

Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Body Lotion – 1.7 fl oz.

Lumene Nordic-C Cleansing Balm – .5 fl oz.

Lumene Nordic-C Arctic Berry Oil Cocktail – .07 fl oz.

Native Deodorant Mini- Charcoal – .35 oz.

Yuni Travel Shower Sheet Body Wipe – 1 Wipe

Burt’s Bees Fluoride Free Peppermint Toothpaste – .85 oz.

Love Home & Planet Laundry Detergent – 8 fl oz.

Mrs. Meyer’s Oat Blossom Hand Soap – 1 ct.

Up & Up Premium Rounds – 2 ct.

Target’s In With the New Beauty Box features:

Hair Food Coconut & Chai Spice Sulfate Free Shampoo- 3 fl oz.

Hair Food Coconut & Chai Spice Sulfate Free Conditioner- 3 fl oz.

Crest 3D White Radiant Mint Toothpaste – .85 oz.

Que Bella Limited Edition Watermelon Peel off Mask -.48 oz.

Creme of Nature Perfect Hold with Exotic Shine – .10 oz.

No7 Laboratories Firming Booster Serum – .11 fl oz.

Olay Regenerist Whip Facial Moisturizer – .18 oz.

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer- .18 oz.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!