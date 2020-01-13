Under Armour’s stylish MacBook Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 falls to $28 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 for $28.17 shipped. Regularly up to $45, today’s offer is $16 off and is one of the best prices we have tracked. This stylish backpack sports a dedicated laptop sleeve with enough room for each one of Apple’s modern MacBooks, including the 16-inch model. The entire bag is surrounded in HeatGear fabric that is “super-breathable” and able to both wick sweat and regulate body temperature. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Prefer Nike? Well its Brasilia Medium Training Backpack is down to $24 at Amazon. It features a padded compartment for laptops, but will likely top out with most 13-inch notebooks. A water-resistant bottom panel helps protect any gear stored inside.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll like what we’ve rounded up from Pad & Quill’s 1-day clearance sale. There you’ll find items heavily discounted by up to 65%.

Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 features:

UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish that keeps you dry in any wet weather situation.

HeatGear is a super-breathable fabric that wicks sweat and regulates body temperature so you feel cooler, drier, and lighter than ever.

Soft-lined laptop sleeve that can hold a 15″ MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop

