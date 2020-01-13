Yankee Candle’s Semi-Annual Event takes up to 75% off candles, wax warmers, more

Yankee Candle Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 75% off select fragrances. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from Yankee is the Sheer Linen 1-Wick Square Candle. Originally priced at $10, however during the sale you can find it for just $5. This fresh scent is light and has top notes of musk, linen, and cyclamen. You can use this candle year-round and it has a burn time of up to 28 hours. The candle has a beautiful appearance with a gold top and square base that will pair with almost any home aesthetic too. Find the rest of our top picks from Yankee Candle below.

Our top picks from Yankee Candle include:

