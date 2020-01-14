Power two Xbox One controllers with Amazon’s Charging Station: $19.50 (20% off)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station for Xbox One for $19.55 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked in nine months. I’ve been a huge fan of controller charging docks for years. Right now every single one of my game controllers is tidily topped off in my game room, yielding a clean look that also ensures I’m ready to play whenever the mood strikes. This specific offering is able to power two Xbox One controllers and comes with the necessary battery packs to do so. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you only keep one controller around, perhaps PowerA’s Charging Stand for Xbox One would be a better fit. It’s priced at just under $18 and comes in black or white, allowing you to pick the right look for your space.

Another way to upgrade your gaming experience is with Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 Controller which is currently on sale for $160. This customizable controller features interchangeable pads and thumbstick shapes, allowing you to craft the best controller for your gameplay style.

AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station features:

Compatible with Xbox One S, Xbox One standard, and Xbox One elite controllers

Requires 2.5 hours for a full charge; push controller down to charge and click up to release controller

Includes 1 charging dock and 2 battery packs

