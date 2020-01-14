Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Osmos, Anchor Pointer, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have deep deals on titles like Raven: Photo Scan, Articulation Station Pro, Anchor Pointer Compass GPS, Ashworld, Osmos, Unclutter, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: MineSwing: Games for Minecraft: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 3rd Grade Math Testing Prep: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $48 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Ashworld: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Osmos: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $6.50, Darksiders III $5, Sonic Mania $10, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tiny Tanks!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Super Lines: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mahjong Venice Mystery Classic: $1 (Reg. $3)

