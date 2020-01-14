Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom Rack Nike Sale, REI, K-Cups, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nordstrom Rack offers up to 65% off new styles of Nike, adidas, ASICS, more
- Joe’s New Balance 72-Hour Flash Sale offers hundreds of styles under $40
- REI’s January Clearance Event takes up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, more
- Under Armour Undeniable Duffle Bag drops to $28 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $45)
- Oakley’s End of Season offers 50% off apparel, gear, accessories, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nautica’s Winter Clearance Sale takes up to 70% off + an extra 15% off your order
- Nordstrom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Flash Sale takes up to 60% off tops, dresses, more
- Men’s Wearhouse Outerwear Event takes up to 60% off Tommy Hilfiger, more
- GAP Factory takes 40-70% off sitewide and extra 20% off your purchase with code GFMORE
- J.Crew Factory offers an extra 50% off all clearance with code SWEETSALE at checkout
Home Goods and more |
- Illuminate your home with a 3-pack of eufy Lumi Night Lights for $12
- Upgrade your dish rack for $30 with this Joseph Joseph option (Reg. up to $50)
- Chef’sChoice Electric Sharpener refreshes your knives at $80 (Reg. up to $160)
- Sweep up a $100 discount on Roborock’s laser-guided S5 Robot Vacuum, now $400
- Load up on K-Cups from $8 today: Green Mountain, Starbucks, Dunkin’, more
