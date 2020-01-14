Chef’sChoice Electric Sharpener refreshes your knives at $80 (Reg. up to $160)

Today only, Woot is offering the Edgecraft Chef’sChoice 130 Professional Electric Knife Sharpening Station for $79.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Currently $120 at Amazon, this model sells for as much as $160 and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is about $30 under the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in the last year or more. Compatible with straight edge and serrated blades, this is a great way to breathe new life into your aging knife set and negate the need to purchase a new one. This is an electric 3-stage sharpener with diamond abrasives, stabilizing feet, and a 3-year warranty from Edgecraft. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if your knives aren’t that old and dull, you can probably get away with this manual KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener at $6. It carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 15,000 Amazon customers and will surely help to get those knives back in shape. Or just grab the AmazonBasics 14-piece Kitchen Knife Set for $23 and ditch the old collection all together. It includes a knife block and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands on Amazon.

Chef’sChoice Pro Electric Knife Sharpening Station:

The Chef’sChoice Professional Sharpening Station 130 eliminates the clutter of ineffective sharpening gadgets and provides in one compact appliance, the ultimate versatility of choosing the preferred edge for any cutting task. With the Chef’sChoice Sharpening Station you can do it all, simply with the push of a single on/off button. And the astonishingly sharp, long-lasting edge is better than factory sharp, no matter which type of edge you choose. No experience necessary or skill required!

