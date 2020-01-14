Illuminate your home with a 3-pack of eufy Lumi Night Lights for $12

eufyHome via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its Lumi Stick-On Night Lights for $11.89. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $16 for this 3-pack. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. These nifty stick-on lights add illumination in just about any nook or corner of your home. They offer two brightness levels and a 120-degree field of view with a built-in motion sensor. Best of all? Installation is a breeze. Just peel off the adhesive back and stick it wherever you need a bit more light. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prefer a standard click-on and click-off LED light? This 2-pack is $10 and offers a slightly brighter design. Of course, for your money, the better value is the eufy deal above. Either way, you can count on bright lighting under cabinets, down hallways, and various other spaces in your home. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 625 Amazon customers.

eufy is a part of Anker’s family of brands, which is currently hosting a large sale over at Amazon with deals from $9 on GaN USB-C wall chargers, batteries, and much more. Get all the details right here.

eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Light features:

TWO BRIGHTNESS MODES: Set the ideal amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark.

AUTOMATIC ILLUMINATION: When light sensor perceives darkness, the motion sensor activates lighting when movement is detected.

EXPANSIVE FIELD-OF-VIEW: The sensor detects motion within a 120° angle, ensure the area you’re walking by is illuminated before you get there.

EASY INSTALLATION: Just stick the adhesive back to any surface to add instant and automated lighting.

