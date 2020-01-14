Take macOS Sidecar for a spin with this $10 gooseneck iPad mount (Save 50%)

EasyAcc.A Store (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the EasyAcc iPad Mount for $9.99 Prime shipped when coupon code TFG6OTVG has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. If you’ve upgraded to macOS Catalina, you’re ready to take advantage of Sidecar, which is arguably its best feature. In case you were unaware, Sidecar allows Mac owners to use an iPad as a secondary display. This mount clamps onto a desk and lets you easily adjust your newly-discovered second screen in a wide variety of ways. Reviews are light, but the EasyAcc brand is reputable. Learn more about Sidecar in our extensive write-up.

If you’re like me, having a smudgy screen drives you nuts. Luckily you can nab Endust’s Screen Wipes for $5 and clean your iPad off 42 times. These won’t leave streaks and are ammonia-free.

Have an old iPad? Apple’s previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad is $200 off its original price. This upgraded model sports 128GB of storage and cellular connectivity for $349. It’s capable of Sidecar, unlike iPads that came before it.

EasyAcc iPad Mount features:

This ergonomic gooseneck tablet holder is compatible with all 4-10.6 inch cell phones and tablets, such as: iPad mini, iPad 9.7-inch to 11-inch, iPhone 11, Galaxy Tab A, and more.

