Upgrade any space with this Bluetooth-enabled RGB LED strip at just $17

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth-enabled Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code WGQFGQEM at checkout. This is down $10 from its regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering RGB coloring, you can make this strip fit any style of decor you have. Sporting a Bluetooth connection, this strip can be commanded from your smartphone allowing you to customize the color, pattern, brightness, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save a buck when you opt for this non-smart RGB LED Strip at $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind that you’re losing the Bluetooth control that today’s lead deal has.

However, you can save even more when you ditch RGB. This 33-foot string of fairy lights is just $10 Prime shipped and offers you a much longer strand of LEDs.

Govee RGB LED Strip features:

3 Way Smart Controls: Take complete control of led strip lights via three ways: control box, remote and phone app. Turn on/off lights, dim to the desired level or change colors in the way you want. Up to 10m/32.8ft app control via Bluetooth connection allows controlling led strips at your fingertips.

Bring Music to Life: With built-in high sensitive mic, the led lights dances to the ambient sound. Sync lights to the beat of any song whether you want to get crazy party started or indulge in the exciting, intense computer game playing.

