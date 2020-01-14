Add the hardcover Art of Cuphead book to your collection at $19.50 (Reg. $28+)

Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the hardcover Art of Cuphead Book for $19.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, it has sold for closer to $28 recently and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Either way, you’ll be charged the lowest price it drops to from now until it releases on March 17th. Of all the amazing gaming art books out there, the jaw-dropping hand-drawn, 1930’s style of Cuphead has to be among the best. It features over 260 pages of early concepts, production work, and the “game’s traditional hand-drawn frame-by-frame animation.” Ratings are non-existent on this pre-order but it is coming straight from the developers of the game and well-known publisher Dark Horse Books. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you aren’t interested in adorning your coffee table with the gorgeous Cuphead art book, consider some figurines for the game room instead. The Funko POP! Cuphead goes for just over $9.50 while you can scoop up his co-op partner, Mugman, for $11. The Cuphead 2020 Wall Calendar is also a great way to bring some of the game’s gorgeous imagery to your space and will only run you $14 at Amazon.

Here are all of today’s best game deals, new details on the Nintendo World theme park, and the brand new Kirby Dolce Collector’s Box Set.

Art of Cuphead Book :

Each page of this curated collection of artwork is designed to capture the vintage look and feel of the 1930’s. Take a gander at the game’s traditional hand-drawn frame-by-frame animation. Peek at the early concepts, production work, and early ideas that went into the making of Cuphead’s characters, bosses, stages and more including never-before-seen content from the upcoming DLC!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!