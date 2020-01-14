The HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse is down to $30 shipped (Reg. $45)

- Jan. 14th 2020 3:42 pm ET

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy charges $45 for this mouse and this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked historically. Offering native DPI up to 16,000, this mouse is perfect for those looking for the ultra-high-end. It also packs six programmable buttons and RGB coloring, making sure that this mouse matches you in every way possible. Plus, there’s onboard memory so if you take the mouse somewhere, it’ll remember what your customized presets are. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Change things up and opt for Razer’s DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse at $25 Prime shipped. While the DeathAdder Elite does have onboard memory, it’s not quite as functional as today’s lead deal.

Looking for other great gaming deals? Be sure to swing by our Best PC Gaming Deals Guide which is constantly being updated with the latest sales.

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse features:

  • Pixart 3389 sensor with native DPI up to 16, 000
  • Comfortable ergonomic design
  • Six programmable buttons
  • Easy customization with HyperX Ingenuity software
  • Onboard memory to store customizations

