The HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse is down to $30 shipped (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy charges $45 for this mouse and this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked historically. Offering native DPI up to 16,000, this mouse is perfect for those looking for the ultra-high-end. It also packs six programmable buttons and RGB coloring, making sure that this mouse matches you in every way possible. Plus, there’s onboard memory so if you take the mouse somewhere, it’ll remember what your customized presets are. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Change things up and opt for Razer’s DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse at $25 Prime shipped. While the DeathAdder Elite does have onboard memory, it’s not quite as functional as today’s lead deal.

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse features:

Pixart 3389 sensor with native DPI up to 16, 000

Comfortable ergonomic design

Six programmable buttons

Easy customization with HyperX Ingenuity software

Onboard memory to store customizations

