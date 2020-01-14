Load up on K-Cups from $8 today: Green Mountain, Starbucks, Dunkin’, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a series of K-Cup packs from $7.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. One standout here is the 18-pack of Green Mountain Coffee Breakfast Blend K-Cup Pods for $7.99. Regularly $12, today’s offer is nearly 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. For comparison sake, a 12-pack sells for $10 at Amazon. Designed for use with single-serve K-cup brewers, this Arabica blend is described as a “smooth light roast.” Thousands of Best Buy customers enjoy it and have left it with a 4+ star rating. Head below for even more flavors/brands.

Best Buy has quite a large selection of brands on sale today from $8. But you’ll want to act fast if you have a certain one in mind as some blends are starting to go out of stock at the discounted price. Keep in mind, these smaller 16-pack deals are great for giving new flavors and brands a shot before dropping cash down on a giant package of them.

Top Picks from the Sale:

However if you’re looking to take your morning coffee game up a notch (or two), check out this deal on the Saeco Incanto Auto Espresso Machine at up to $540 off. You’ll get even more ideas for your home coffee bar right here.

Green Mountain Coffee Breakfast Blend K-Cup Pods:

Brew up to 18 servings of Green Mountain Breakfast Blend coffee with these K-Cup® Pods designed for use with the Keurig Single Server Brewer…For use with Keurig’s Single Serve Brewer…Breakfast blend coffee for a smooth light roast brew.

