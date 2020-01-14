Upgrade your home office with this leather executive chair at $68.50 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Sadie Leather Executive Office Chair for $68.54 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of around $85, this is nearly 20% off and is the best available. Offering a swivel base, the “pliable SofThread Leather seating surface” gives a luxurious experience when you sit. The seat height is fully adjustable, allowing you greater control over the ergonomics and comfort of this chair. There’s even a 3-year warranty should something go wrong, providing you peace of mind that your investment is protected. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those in a tighter space will want to check out this office chair. It’s armless and much smaller, great for more compact offices or dorm rooms. At around $21, it’s a perfect alternative for those on a tighter budget.

However, those looking for a higher-end model will want to check out this deal we found on a high-back mesh office chair, which is down to $131 at Amazon.

Sadie Leather Office Chair features:

EXECUTIVE SWIVEL CHAIR: The smooth, pliable SofThread Leather seating surface with tailored stitching detail gives an upscale, luxurious feel at a compelling price

COMFORTABLE STYLE: This home office chair provides comfy all-day upper body support with an integrated headrest and fixed arms

ERGONOMIC POSTURE SUPPORT: Fully adjustable seat height and seat back recline match your comfort and work preferences

