Nordstrom Rack offers up to 65% off new styles of Nike, adidas, ASICS, more

- Jan. 14th 2020 8:46 am ET

The Nordstrom Rack Running Event takes up to 65% off new styles from Nike, adidas, ASICS, Brooks, Saucony, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. For women, the Nike Quest Lightweight Running Shoes are a great option for winter workouts. You can currently find them on sale for just $58, which is down from its original rate of $75. This style lets you stay quick on your feet with its lightweight design and it has a flexible base for a natural stride. It also features a mesh fabric for breathability and a rigid outsole that helps to promote traction. They even have a sock-like fit, which makes it easy to slip-on and off. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

