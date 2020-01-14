Nordstrom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Flash Sale takes up to 60% off tops, dresses, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Whether you’re playing golf or heading to a casual event the Core Goal Keeper Half Zip Sweater will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This pullover features stretch for added mobility and can be worn year-round. It also features stylish trim detailing and a logo on the back for a fashionable touch. Originally priced at $145, however during the sale you can find it for $70. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from this event.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chip and Run Flat Front Pants $60 (Orig. $125)
- Boracay Straight Leg Jeans $50 (Orig. $135)
- Acanto Leather Loafer $90 (Orig. $145)
- Deco Tempo Polo Shirt $49 (Orig. $100)
- Core Goal Keeper Half Zip Sweater $70 (Orig. $145)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Winning Streak Full-Zip Jacket $53 (Orig. $110)
- Tropical Terraza 3/4 Sleeve Gauze Tunic $53 (Orig. $115)
- Crystalline Waters Linen Pants $57 (Orig. $125)
- Sea Glass Knit Joggers $40 (Orig. $90)
- Cerise Off-The-Shoulder Geo Printed Dress $50 (Orig. $119)
- …and even more deals…
