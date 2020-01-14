Nordstrom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Flash Sale takes up to 60% off tops, dresses, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Whether you’re playing golf or heading to a casual event the Core Goal Keeper Half Zip Sweater will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This pullover features stretch for added mobility and can be worn year-round. It also features stylish trim detailing and a logo on the back for a fashionable touch. Originally priced at $145, however during the sale you can find it for $70. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from this event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, check out Nautica’s Winter Clearance Event that’s offering up to 70% off select styles and an extra 15% off your purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!