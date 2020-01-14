Clear driveways like a pro with refurbished Snow Joe snow throwers from $87

BuyDig is offering the Snow Joe Electric Single Stage 18-inch 12A Snow Thrower (SJ617E) for $86.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it originally sold for $129, though Home Depot has it for around $125 in new condition right now. If it’s snowing by you, then you know just how annoying it is to clear it to head to work. Well, Snow Joe’s snow thrower gets the job done in record time thanks to its 18-inch opening and 12A motor. Just plug it into an extension cord and it’s ready to go, no gas or oil required. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 2-year warranty.

BuyDig is also offering the Snow Joe 18-inch 14.5A Electric Snow Thrower with Light (SJ619E) for $93.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $164, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a more powerful 14.5A motor and built-in lights, this snow thrower is built to be used in any condition. Ships with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

Snow Joe Electric Snow Thrower features:

Tackle heavy snowfall the easy way with the Snow Joe SJ617E, a larger electric snow thrower that delivers the power of a gas machine with the convenience of an electric unit. Driven by a powerful 12 Amp motor, this Snow Joe Ultra moves up to 550 lbs. of snow per minute. Its durable, 2-blade cold-and-abrasion-resistant rotor cuts a swath 18 in. W x 8 in. D with each pass. In addition to its hard-working plowing capacity, the Snow Joe features an adjustable discharge chute that rotates a complete 180° to provide full control over the direction of the snow stream.

