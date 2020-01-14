REI’s January Clearance Event takes up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, more

REI’s January Clearance Event takes up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Keep warm while bracing the winter cold with the North Face Hyperlayer Hoodie. This layering piece is great for styling over jackets or vests and it’s marked down to just $28. For comparison, this hoodie was originally priced at $40. It’s available in two color options and has sweat-wicking material to add comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from REI’s Clearance Event and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

