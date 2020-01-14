Sweep up a $100 discount on Roborock’s laser-guided S5 Robot Vacuum, now $400

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop in black for $399.99 shipped in black or rose gold. Originally selling for $599, like you’ll still find direct from Roborock, it just dropped from $500 at Amazon and is now down to its third-best piece to date. Armed with a laser-guided mapping system, the Roborock S5 also leaves the gate with Alexa-integration and the ability to work with your smart home. It touts a 150-minute runtime as well as 2000Pa suction, allowing this vac to thoroughly clean spaces both large and small. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

In search of a more affordable way to remove sweeping from the chore list? Consider picking up the eufy RoboVac 11S instead for $170 at Amazon. This option lacks the longer runtime associated with the Roborock model above, but will still handle autonomously cleaning the house thanks to scheduling functionality and more.

Need something a bit more heavy-duty? Whether you’re looking to tidy up a workshop or sweep up other areas of your home, Stanley’s 8-Gallon Wet/Dry Vac is on sale for $59.50 (Reg. $79). For more deals on gear from around the house, be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

