Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Earbuds $30 (40% off), more

BesDio (a TaoTronics-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in white for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code S53WHITE at checkout. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, is $4 under our previous mention, and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Featuring 5-hours of audio playback or up to 40 hours thanks to the charging case, TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 53 sport an entirely cord-free design. These earbuds are also IPX7 water-resistant, making them great options for using during workouts and the like. With over 370 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating and is a #1 new release at Amazon.
More smartphone accessories:
- Snag four Tile Sticker item finders on sale for under $12 each (Save 22%)
- Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Stand: $35 (Reg. $72) | Target
- Save big on top-rated PNY storage from $15 at Amazon, today only
- 10W 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Dock: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon HBY2DFZO
- TaoTronics Bluetooth Sport Earbuds: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code SFESJZYA
- Vena iPhone 11 Pro vArmor Case: $4 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ code DDGCZUVD
- TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Camera works with Alexa and Assistant at $40 (Reg. $50)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker’s GaN USB-C chargers, batteries, more on sale from $9
- AmazonBasics 30W USB-C Wall Charger: $11.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Aukey 30W PD 30000mAh Power Bank: $50 (Reg. $76) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Jaybird Vista truly wireless headphones return to all-time low at $160
- Speck Presidio Stay Clear Google Pixel 4 Case: $29 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
TaoTronics Sound Liberty 53 offers a truly natural, authentic sound and powerful bass performance with 6mm dynamic speakers and enhanced bass. High-level water-resistant makes it suitable for sports to prevent water and rain. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym or running outside.
With built-in mic in each earbud, You can use a single earbud for working or use the pair to enjoy music alone or Share with a loved one. Up to 5 hours’ playtime on one charge and a charging case holds multiple additional charges for up to 36 hours’ playtime. Mini size charging case for easy storing in the pocket.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!