Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Earbuds $30 (40% off), more

- Jan. 14th 2020 10:32 am ET

BesDio (a TaoTronics-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in white for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code S53WHITE at checkout. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, is $4 under our previous mention, and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Featuring 5-hours of audio playback or up to 40 hours thanks to the charging case, TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 53 sport an entirely cord-free design. These earbuds are also IPX7 water-resistant, making them great options for using during workouts and the like. With over 370 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating and is a #1 new release at Amazon.

TaoTronics Sound Liberty 53 offers a truly natural, authentic sound and powerful bass performance with 6mm dynamic speakers and enhanced bass. High-level water-resistant makes it suitable for sports to prevent water and rain. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym or running outside.

With built-in mic in each earbud, You can use a single earbud for working or use the pair to enjoy music alone or Share with a loved one. Up to 5 hours’ playtime on one charge and a charging case holds multiple additional charges for up to 36 hours’ playtime. Mini size charging case for easy storing in the pocket.

