Under Armour Undeniable Duffle Bag drops to $28 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $45)

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Undeniable Duffel 4.0 Bag in the size medium and color Academy for $28 shipped. To compare, this duffel is regularly priced at $45 and that’s matched with the Amazon all-time low. This duffel bag is great for traveling or using as a gym bag. It has water-resistant fabric and vented pockets for laundry or shoes. An adjustable shoulder strap makes it convenient to carry and even has a place for dirty shoes. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 800 reviews.

Also, be sure to stock your gym bag with the Champion 6-Pack No Show Socks for $11.40. Regularly these socks are priced at $14 and their no-show design is great for your workout shoes. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 4,000 reviews.

Under Armour Undeniable Duffel Bag features:

UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish that keeps you dry in any wet weather situation.

HeatGear is a super-breathable fabric that wicks sweat and regulates body temperature so you feel cooler, drier, and lighter than ever.

Large vented pocket for laundry or shoes & internal slip pockets for organization.

2 large front zippered organization pockets. Adjustable shoulder strap. Padded top grab handle.

