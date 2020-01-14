Get creative with Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing tablet on sale for $300 ($80 off)

Amazon is currently offering Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen medium Drawing Tablet for $299.94 shipped. Normally selling for $380, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, matches the best price we’ve seen since July of 2019, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing pad amplifies your Mac or PC’s ability to create digital art. It features a 13.2- by 8.5-inch drawing area, 2,048 levels of pen pressure sensitivity, and six programmable express keys. Whether you’re getting started with animation, graphic design or just want to brush up on your drawing skills, the Intuos Pro is a feature-packed but affordable option. Over 810 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Should the larger drawing area, macro keys and other more professional-grade features not be essential for you, consider opting for the Wacom Intuos Tablet at $70. For significantly less than the lead deal, you’ll be ditching that aforementioned functionality. But for those who want to learn the basics of digital artistry, it’s a more cost-effective option.

Plus, you can always use your savings to pick up some additional pen nibs alongside the tablet for under $7 at Amazon.

Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet features:

The professional standard in creative pen tablets Wacom Intuos Pro sets a new standard for professional graphics tablets. The new Wacom Pro Pen 2 features impressive pressure sensitivity, tilt response and virtually lag free tracking. Get natural creative control while you illustrate, edit or design digitally with Intuos Pro. Individualize your digital workplace Customizable ExpressKeys, Touch Ring, Radial Menus and pen side switches provide easy shortcuts.

