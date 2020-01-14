Zhiyun’s Smooth 4 gimbal can focus and zoom pull for $103 (Reg. $130)

KuxiuDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Zhiyun Smooth 4 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal for $103.20 shipped when you use the code FYSCJENB at checkout. Down from its $130 or so going rate, this is one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all-time. This gimbal is great for stabilizing your smartphone or GoPro while recording video, thanks to the included mounts. You’ll net focus pulling and zooming capabilities with the Smooth 4, along with passthrough charging. This lets you hook a portable battery up to the Smooth 4, and then plug your smartphone into the gimbal to charge both devices at once. This kit also comes with the GoPro adapter plus counterweight, making sure you have everything needed to get going. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking to save a few extra bucks? Amazon’s #1 best-selling stabilizer can be yours for $89 shipped. While it doesn’t carry the Zhiyun namesake, nor the focus and zoom pulling features, this is great for those just starting out.

If you have a larger device like a DSLR or mirrorless camera, check out our hands-on with the Zhiyun Crane 2.

Zhiyun Smooth 4 Gimbal features:

Zhiyun Smooth 4 handheld smartphone gimbal stabilizer now compatible with Filmic Pro app. It turns your mobile phone into a professional filmmaking camera more easier than before

Focus Pull & Zoom Capability: smoothly zoom in/out the footage and create more diverse images by rotating its unique follow focus handwheel

Time Lapse Expert: Smooth 4 can realize features such as Timelapse, moving time-lapse and Motionlapse, recording lives and displaying the art of time flow

Object Tracking: You can frame the object you want to track on the screen and the stabilizer can do the rest

