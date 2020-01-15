Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom’s New Markdowns, Ray-Ban, Dyson, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Reebok takes your workouts to the next level with up to 50% off your order
- Put $65 worth of adidas gift cards in your pocket for $50 today + more
- Find Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more up to 60% off during Jomashop’s Sunglass Sale
- Hill City End of Season Event takes 40% off select styles of athletic wear for men
- Lululemon’s City Sweat Joggers are marked down to $59 (Reg. $118)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Rockport offers 40% off all outlet items + free shipping for MLK Day
- Amazon offers up to $125 off 14K gold diamond earrings with deals from $55
- Nordstrom’s new markdowns are live! Save up to 50% off UGG, Barbour, more
- Handmade leather/canvas messenger bags down to $23 for today only (Reg. $40+)
- Ralph Lauren takes 30% off orders of $125 or more to update your wardrobe
Home Goods and more |
- KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer + 4 attachments for $230 (Reg. $280+)
- Dyson’s MultiFloor Upright Vac drops to $200 for today only + more from $15
- Grace your counter with a 12″ KitchenAid Convection Oven for $90 (Reg. $140)
- Get the floors squeaky clean with Gladwell’s Cordless Mop at $100 (Reg. $170)
- Latest AmazonBasics sale starts at $4: Save on tech, home goods, fitness, more
