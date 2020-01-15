Save $730 on Canon’s EOS M6 camera + 18-150mm lens, now $449 at B&H

B&H Photo is offering the Canon EOS M6 Mirrorless Camera with 18-150mm Lens for $449 shipped. Down from its $1,180 list price at Best Buy, this is among the lowest pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Canon’s EOS M6 features a 24MP sensor that delivers high-quality images. The 3-inch display on the rear can tilt, allowing you to easily see it no matter which angle you’re at. Plus, it records 1080p at 60FPS, which is perfect for those just starting out in videography. You’ll also get an 18-150mm lens which provides a wide focal range, making it a great starting point for those who aren’t quite sure how wide or tight they want to shoot. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Now, if Canon’s namesake in the camera world isn’t a must for you, we have a lower-cost alternative to check out. YI offers a mirrorless camera that packs 4K recording capabilities, a 20MP sensor, and a 12-40mm lens for $259 shipped.

Regardless of which camera you pick up, this SanDisk 64GB SD card is a must. At just $12 Prime shipped, it’ll store thousands of pictures, making it super easy to take photos all day long.

Canon EOS M6 DSLR features:

A well-rounded mirrorless camera for both stills and video use, the black EOS M6 from Canon offers apt imaging qualities with a refined, functional physical design. Making use of a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, both high-resolution stills and Full HD 1080p/60 video can be recorded, while the DIGIC 7 image processor affords a wide expanded sensitivity range from ISO 100-25600, along with quick continuous shooting up to 9 fps. The sensor’s design also facilitates Dual Pixel CMOS AF, which uses phase-detection autofocus for quick, accurate, and smooth performance to suit both stills and video use. Additionally, Combination IS 5-axis image stabilization also helps to realize steady, shake-free recording by minimizing the appearance of camera shake.

