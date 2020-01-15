This week, ComiXology is back with its latest sale focusing on the web-slinging Avenger. With up to 67% in savings to be had, you’ll be able to bring home a collection of Spider-Man comics by famed author Dan Slott starting at under $1. One of our favorites in the sale is Spider-Verse at $9.99. Typically selling for $30, that’s good for a 67% discount and matches the best price we’ve seen on a digital copy. If you loved Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse animated film, then this 608-page novel is a must-have addition to your collection. It offers the same concept of colliding the worlds of various Spider-Men (and women) as they take on the villain Morlun and his deadly family. Head below for additional top picks from the same as well as even more discounts.

Other notable Spider-Man deals include:

Would you rather expand your digital library with some DC comics instead? Well you’re in luck, as ComiXology is also discounting a selection of graphic novels staring the Justice League, Batman, and more starting under $1. As part of its DC’s Finest sale, there are plenty of options to choose from, all of which are at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Shop the entire batch of deals right here.

If today’s sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Spider-Verse synopsis:

When the evil Inheritors begin exterminating spider-characters throughout the multiverse, every single Spider-Man ever is needed to save the day! An interdimensional spider-army gathers to fight Morlun and his deadly family, but none of them is safe as the Prophecy comes to fruition! What will this brutal war for survival mean for Peter Parker and the rest of the spiders?

