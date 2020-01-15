Dyson’s MultiFloor Upright Vac drops to $200 for today only + more from $15

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Dyson Ball MultiFloor Bagless Upright Vacuum (206900-01) for $199.99 shipped. Originally $400, this model sells for more like $289 at Amazon right now, is matching our previous mention and is now at the lowest price we can find. Featuring Dyson’s self-adjusting head and multi-floor cleaning capabilities, this model can handle just about every surface in your home. It has a 13.39-inch cleaning path, a 30-foot cord and a reusable cloth filter “to remove dust and messes with ease.” Along with combination and stair tools, this model carries a 4+ star rating from thousands. More vacuum deals below.

However, if you’re just looking for something to take care of small messes, be sure to check out the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Stick Vacuum. It sells for under $30 and carries solid ratings from 7,500 Amazon customers. The power cord isn’t quite as long and it’s not as powerful overall, but for small spot cleans and the like, it will certainly do the trick. Plus you’ll find even more alternatives to today’s lead in the list below.

More Vacuum Deals:

In case you missed it this morning, the Amazon Gold Box has Gladwell’s Electric Cordless Mop down at $100 (Reg. $170). Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Dyson Ball MultiFloor Bagless Upright Vacuum:

Keep your floors spotless with this Dyson Ball 206900-01 upright vacuum, which features cyclonic technology and a reusable cloth filter to remove dust and messes with ease. The combination and stair tool helps you clean areas throughout the home. Along with a self-adjusting cleaner head ensures you can clean thoroughly without losing suction. Allow you to take on a variety of carpets and bare floor with ease.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!