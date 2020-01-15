Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini is currently 20% off, now $80 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $100 list price, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2020. Keep in mind that we have seen it fall to $50, though it’s been several months since it’s been at that price. The Elgato Stream Deck Mini offers six fully customizable buttons that allow you to easily program macros and more so they’re always at your fingertips. Each button features an OLED display that you can put whatever graphic you want on it, from a play button to a picture of a microphone that changes when it’s pressed to let you know if it’s muted or not. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, if you already have one of Logitech’s K95 keyboards, then it’s simple to get a Stream Deck experience without dropping $80. Just install the Stream Deck software and away you go. Not sure how to do that? Check out our announcement coverage of the new feature for more.

Also, be sure to check out the latest Razer DeathAdder V2 that just dropped yesterday. It packs an updated sensor, new switches and onboard memory like never before.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

6 LCD keys: tap to switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio, and much more

Multi Actions: launch multiple actions simultaneously or sequentially – with one tap

Fully customizable: personalize keys with custom icons and animated gifs

Control Game Capture, OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more

With nested folders there are an unlimited number of options

