GOOLOO’s portable jump starter also charges an iPhone for $49.50 (Reg. $80)

- Jan. 15th 2020 1:17 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Portable Jump Starter + Battery for $49.59 shipped when you use the code Q4Q3YKM2 and clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $80 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to jump-start a car with up to an 8L gas or 6L diesel engine, this portable battery will keep you from being stranded in case of emergency. Plus, it doubles as a backup battery for your smartphone or tablet, ensuring more than just your car is always ready to go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, save some cash with the Anker Powercore 5000. It’s available on Amazon for $20 Prime shipped and fits easily in any pocket, purse, or laptop bag. Just keep in mind that Anker’s portable battery likely won’t be able to charge most modern tablets, and it has no chance at jump-starting a car.

Looking for other great deals? Our Smartphone Accessories guide is updated every day with the latest and greatest sales from around the internet. Not only that, but we have a daily roundup of the best for you to browse.

GOOLOO 1500A Portable Jump Starter features:

The powerful GOOLOO GP1500 Jump Pack has enough power (1500A peak current) to jump start most vehicles on the road! (up to 8.0L gas or 6.0L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, lawn mowers, snowmobiles, etc. Fully charges in 5 hours and can hold a charge for more than 3 months.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
GOOLOO

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide