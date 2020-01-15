GOOLOO’s portable jump starter also charges an iPhone for $49.50 (Reg. $80)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Portable Jump Starter + Battery for $49.59 shipped when you use the code Q4Q3YKM2 and clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $80 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to jump-start a car with up to an 8L gas or 6L diesel engine, this portable battery will keep you from being stranded in case of emergency. Plus, it doubles as a backup battery for your smartphone or tablet, ensuring more than just your car is always ready to go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, save some cash with the Anker Powercore 5000. It’s available on Amazon for $20 Prime shipped and fits easily in any pocket, purse, or laptop bag. Just keep in mind that Anker’s portable battery likely won’t be able to charge most modern tablets, and it has no chance at jump-starting a car.

GOOLOO 1500A Portable Jump Starter features:

The powerful GOOLOO GP1500 Jump Pack has enough power (1500A peak current) to jump start most vehicles on the road! (up to 8.0L gas or 6.0L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, lawn mowers, snowmobiles, etc. Fully charges in 5 hours and can hold a charge for more than 3 months.

